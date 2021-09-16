Women’s Basketball: ACC releases 2021-2022 schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the conference portion of the 2021-2022 women’s basketball schedule on Wednesday for all 15 member institutions, including Virginia.

ACC schedule

The Cavaliers will play an 18-game conference schedule, beginning with a Sunday, Dec. 9 road game at NC State and ending with a Thursday, Feb. 24 game at John Paul Jones Arena against North Carolina. UVA will play four regional opponents both home and away (Duke, NC State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech), five teams only at home (Notre Dame, Miami, Syracuse, Clemson, Pitt) and five teams solely on the road (Georgia Tech, Florida State, Boston College, Louisville and Wake Forest).

The Cavaliers had previously announced their non-conference schedule that includes six games to be played at John Paul Jones Arena.

Season ticket information

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and provide the best value. Reserved seating will be available in sections 102-104 and sections 112-114 with all the remaining seats classified as general admission.

Reserved seat season tickets are $75 per seat or $60 per seat for UVA faculty and staff. General admission season tickets are $65 per seat or $52 for UVA faculty and staff. All courtside seat season tickets are $150 for the women’s basketball season.

How to purchase tickets

For more information or to purchase season tickets visit UVATIX.com or call the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). You can also use the links at the top of this article to renew or order new tickets online.

Virginia women’s basketball 2021-2022 schedule

Tuesday, November 9 at James Madison 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 14 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 1:00 PM ACCNX

Wednesday, November 17 CENTRAL FLORIDA 7:00 PM ACCNX

Sunday, November 21 at UCLA TBA

Tuesday, November 23 at Cal State Fullerton 9:00 PM

CAVALIER CLASSIC TOURNAMENT

Friday, November 26 RHODE ISLAND 12:00 PM ACCNX

Friday, November 26 Richmond vs Long Beach 2:30 PM

Sunday, November 28 Rhode Island vs Long Beach 1:00 PM

Sunday, November 28 RICHMOND 4:00 PM ACCN

Thursday, December 2 WILLIAM & MARY 7:00 PM ACCNX

Sunday, December 5 at George Washington 2:00 PM

Tuesday, December 7 AMERICAN 7:00 PM ACCNX

Sunday, December 19 at NC State* 4:00 PM ACCN

Wednesday, December 22 at Texas Southern 1:00 PM

Thursday, December 30 NOTRE DAME* 7:00 PM ACCNX

Sunday, January 2 MIAMI* 2:00 PM ACCN

Thursday, January 6 at Virginia Tech

Sunday, January 9 at Georgia Tech 4:00 PM ACCN

Thursday, January 13 NC STATE* 7:00 PM ACCNX

Sunday, January 16 SYRACUSE* 1:00 PM ACCNX

Thursday, January 20 at North Carolina

Sunday, January 23 at Duke 6:00 PM ACCN

Thursday, January 27 VIRGINIA TECH* 7:00 PM ACCNX

Sunday, January 30 at Florida State 12:00 PM RSN

Thursday, February 3 at Boston College

Sunday, February 6 CLEMSON* 4:00 PM ACCN

Thursday, February 10 at Louisville

Sunday, February 13 at Wake Forest 4:00 PM ACCN

Thursday, February 17 DUKE* 7:00 PM ACCNX

Sunday, February 20 PITT* 4:00 PM ACCN

Thursday, February 24 NORTH CAROLINA* 7:00 PM ACCNX