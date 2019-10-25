W&L’s Gavaler, Goldberg to give public author talk in Leyburn Library

The Anne and Edgar Basse Jr. Author Talk Series, presented by the Leyburn Library at Washington and Lee University, will feature W&L professors Chris Gavaler, associate professor of English, and Nathaniel Goldberg, professor of philosophy, on Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m in the Book Nook on the main floor of Leyburn Library.

They will discuss their new book, “Superhero Thought Experiments.” The talk is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided.

In the book, Gavaler and Goldberg examine philosophical topics addressed in superhero comics and discuss how comics experiment with complex issues of morality, metaphysics, meaning and medium. The book will be available for purchase after the event.

