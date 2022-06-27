Winchester man sentenced to six years in federal prison for ‘molly’ distribution

A Winchester man who distributed Eutylone, commonly marketed by drug dealers as “molly” or “ecstasy,” was sentenced last week to six years in federal prison.

Lamont Antoine Parson, 40, pled guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute Eutylone and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute Eutylone.

Eutylone emerged on the United States’ illicit drug market in 2014, reports of its abuse have sharply increased since 2018. The Drug Enforcement Administration reports that Eutylone is being falsely marketed by drug dealers as MDMA (“ecstasy” or “molly”) and has been distributed under the street names of “Red Bull” and “Blue Playboy,” among others.

Beginning in 2020, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted multiple controlled drug buys from Parson and his uncle, Gregory McKinley Frye. On Feb. 6, 2020, law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant at the Winchester apartment occupied by Frye and Parson and recovered over three kilograms of Eutylone, a 9mm pistol, and a digital scale.

Frye pled guilty in November to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute Eutylone and two counts of distribution of Eutylone. He is scheduled to be sentenced later this year.