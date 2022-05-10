Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center Foundation to close on June 30

The Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center Foundation will close its doors on June 30, according to a Facebook post from the foundation’s executive director, Lynn Harris.

“For many years, the Foundation has had difficulty meeting its annual budget, which would allow for the greatest service to WWRC students and staff. The Foundation staff and board worked hard to find a way to sustainability, but it became too difficult to raise funds, despite the loyal support of donors like you.

With falling financial support, the disaster of Covid-19, and changes to the focus of WWRC itself, it became obvious that the Foundation had come to the end of its lifespan,” Harris wrote in the post.

Operations at the Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center will not be affected by the closure of the foundation, Harris said.

And those who want to make donations to support WWRC can do so through an endowment that has been established through the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

Contributions can be made payable to the Community Foundation, designated for the WWRC Fund, and mailed to P.O. Box 815, Staunton, VA 24402.

Donations may also be made online at www.cfcbr.org.

Questions for the Community Foundation may be directed to info@cfcbr.org or by calling 540-213-2150.

