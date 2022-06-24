Why Can’t I Bet On Horse Racing In My State? Good News – You Can!

Andy Newton
Last updated:

Horse racing betting in the US is hugely popular, but in some states it’s not legal to bet on horse racing. This has been a big problem for US horse racing fans over the years, but the ‘GOOD NEWS’ is that you CAN NOW BET ANYWHERE in America on horse racing (and other sports) with our bookmakers below.

Plus, not only can you bet on horse racing in banned betting states like – Connecticut, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C – but you can also snap-up a stack of bookmaker FREE BETS to use on the horse racing (see below).

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for 2022

Below, you’ll find the best sports betting sites available to US citizens, along with what they have to offer for horse racing.

Sites
Highlights
Register
$1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer + $25 Free Bet
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
$2,500 in Free Bets for Horse Racing
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Horse Racing
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
$500 in Free Horse Racing Bets
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus
$750 Bitcoin Betting Bonus for Horse Racing
Accepts Players From All US States T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Bonus

 

Betting on US and International horse racing is a big pastime in America, but in with the country split up into 50 states, and some having their own betting laws, then it’s not always been easy to place a bet on horse racing.

It basically depends where you live if you want to place a bet on horse racing in America – states like Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Luoisiana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Michigan, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wyoming are ALL LEGAL.

However, states that include Connecticut, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C have strict laws against betting – but the ‘GOOD NEWS’ is that if you do live in one of the US States where betting is banned – YOU CAN BET ON HORSE RACING ONLINE WITH ONE OF OUR FEATURED BOOKIES ON THIS PAGE. 

 

Bet On Horse Racing ANYWHERE In The US With Our Bookmakers Below

 

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Horse Racing

BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites, is giving away exclusive Kentucky Derby betting offers this weekend

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Horse Racing Bets
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best horse racing odds, BetOnline has everything that horse racing bettors want in an online racebook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free horse racing bet worth $25. That means horse racing fans can cash in the best horse racing odds and back their favorit horses for free in this highly anticipated race. Bettors can also receive up to 9% cash back in horse racing betting rebates on their bets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free horse racing bets at BetOnline.

Get Free Horse Racing Bets at BetOnline

 

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Horse Racing

The top sports betting sites are making it simple to bet on horse races this weekend. With free bets and horse racing betting offers, new members can learn how to bet on Kentucky Derby at BetUS.

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest Horse Racing Betting Offer
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on horse racing online, BetUS has more to offer than most online casinos and sportsbooks. BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free horse racing bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive horse racing betting odds but they can also bet on other sports – like basketball, baseball and american football – at BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for horse racing, click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

 

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Horse Racing

MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in Kentucky Derby free bets for the horse races at Churchill Downs this weekend

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Horse Racing Betting Odds
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on horse racing online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for horse racing . Bet on the best horse races from tracks around the world at MyBookie today. If you want to use your horse racing free bets on other races, that is fine too! You can use your free MyBookie horse racing free bets on any race of your choosing.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie horse racing betting offer by clicking the button below.

MyBookie Horse Racing Betting Offer

 

4. XBet – $500 In Horse Racing Free Bets

XBet

🏆 Founded 2013
⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Fantastic Horse Racing Betting Offers
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes
XBet is one of the most basic and user-friendly US sports betting sites available for horse racing. With a wide variety of alternative betting markets, great betting promotions for new and old customers, XBet is far and away one of the best choices to make when choosing the best horse racing betting offer.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click the link below to get started with XBet’s bonus for US horse racing

Bet on Horse Racing at XBet

 

5. Bovada – $1000 Horse Racing Betting Offer

Bovada Preakness Stakes Sign Up Offer

🏆 Founded 2011
⭐ Expert Ranking #5 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Horse Racing, Baseball, Basketball, American Football
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Kahnawake
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Bovada has made a name for itself over the years by being on the cutting edge of innovation when it comes to payment methods, betting offers, alternative betting markets, and live in-game odds. Bovada is easily one of the very best choices that a horse racing betting fan can make when looking to place wagers on horse racing in your state.

Promo Code Terms and Conditions at Bovada

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1000
  • MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click the link below to claim your free Bovada betting bonus now, and bet on horse racing in your state today.

Bet on Horse Racing at Bovada

 


Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on AugustaFreePress giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.