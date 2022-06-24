Why Can’t I Bet On Horse Racing In My State? Good News – You Can!
Horse racing betting in the US is hugely popular, but in some states it’s not legal to bet on horse racing. This has been a big problem for US horse racing fans over the years, but the ‘GOOD NEWS’ is that you CAN NOW BET ANYWHERE in America on horse racing (and other sports) with our bookmakers below.
Plus, not only can you bet on horse racing in banned betting states like – Connecticut, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C – but you can also snap-up a stack of bookmaker FREE BETS to use on the horse racing (see below).
The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for 2022
Below, you’ll find the best sports betting sites available to US citizens, along with what they have to offer for horse racing.
Betting on US and International horse racing is a big pastime in America, but in with the country split up into 50 states, and some having their own betting laws, then it’s not always been easy to place a bet on horse racing.
It basically depends where you live if you want to place a bet on horse racing in America – states like Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Luoisiana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Michigan, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wyoming are ALL LEGAL.
However, states that include Connecticut, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C have strict laws against betting – but the ‘GOOD NEWS’ is that if you do live in one of the US States where betting is banned – YOU CAN BET ON HORSE RACING ONLINE WITH ONE OF OUR FEATURED BOOKIES ON THIS PAGE.
Bet On Horse Racing ANYWHERE In The US With Our Bookmakers Below
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Horse Racing
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Horse Racing Bets
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best horse racing odds, BetOnline has everything that horse racing bettors want in an online racebook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free horse racing bet worth $25. That means horse racing fans can cash in the best horse racing odds and back their favorit horses for free in this highly anticipated race. Bettors can also receive up to 9% cash back in horse racing betting rebates on their bets.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free horse racing bets at BetOnline.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Horse Racing
|🏆 Founded
|1994
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
|✅ Recommended For
|Biggest Horse Racing Betting Offer
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
When it comes to betting on horse racing online, BetUS has more to offer than most online casinos and sportsbooks. BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free horse racing bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive horse racing betting odds but they can also bet on other sports – like basketball, baseball and american football – at BetUS.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for horse racing, click the button below.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Horse Racing
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best Horse Racing Betting Odds
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Thanks to MyBookie, betting on horse racing online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for horse racing . Bet on the best horse races from tracks around the world at MyBookie today. If you want to use your horse racing free bets on other races, that is fine too! You can use your free MyBookie horse racing free bets on any race of your choosing.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Cash in on the MyBookie horse racing betting offer by clicking the button below.
4. XBet – $500 In Horse Racing Free Bets
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Fantastic Horse Racing Betting Offers
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click the link below to get started with XBet’s bonus for US horse racing
5. Bovada – $1000 Horse Racing Betting Offer
|🏆 Founded
|2011
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#5 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Horse Racing, Baseball, Basketball, American Football
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Kahnawake
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Bovada has made a name for itself over the years by being on the cutting edge of innovation when it comes to payment methods, betting offers, alternative betting markets, and live in-game odds. Bovada is easily one of the very best choices that a horse racing betting fan can make when looking to place wagers on horse racing in your state.
Promo Code Terms and Conditions at Bovada
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1000
- MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click the link below to claim your free Bovada betting bonus now, and bet on horse racing in your state today.