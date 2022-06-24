Why Can’t I Bet On Horse Racing In My State? Good News – You Can!

Horse racing betting in the US is hugely popular, but in some states it’s not legal to bet on horse racing. This has been a big problem for US horse racing fans over the years, but the ‘GOOD NEWS’ is that you CAN NOW BET ANYWHERE in America on horse racing (and other sports) with our bookmakers below.



Plus, not only can you bet on horse racing in banned betting states like – Connecticut, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C – but you can also snap-up a stack of bookmaker FREE BETS to use on the horse racing (see below).

Betting on US and International horse racing is a big pastime in America, but in with the country split up into 50 states, and some having their own betting laws, then it’s not always been easy to place a bet on horse racing.

It basically depends where you live if you want to place a bet on horse racing in America – states like Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Luoisiana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Michigan, Oregon, Rhode Island, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wyoming are ALL LEGAL.

However, states that include Connecticut, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington D.C have strict laws against betting – but the ‘GOOD NEWS’ is that if you do live in one of the US States where betting is banned – YOU CAN BET ON HORSE RACING ONLINE WITH ONE OF OUR FEATURED BOOKIES ON THIS PAGE.

Bet On Horse Racing ANYWHERE In The US With Our Bookmakers Below

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Horse Racing

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Horse Racing Bets 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best horse racing odds, BetOnline has everything that horse racing bettors want in an online racebook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free horse racing bet worth $25. That means horse racing fans can cash in the best horse racing odds and back their favorit horses for free in this highly anticipated race. Bettors can also receive up to 9% cash back in horse racing betting rebates on their bets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Horse Racing

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Horse Racing Betting Offer 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on horse racing online, BetUS has more to offer than most online casinos and sportsbooks. BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free horse racing bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive horse racing betting odds but they can also bet on other sports – like basketball, baseball and american football – at BetUS.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Horse Racing

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Horse Racing Betting Odds 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on horse racing online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for horse racing . Bet on the best horse races from tracks around the world at MyBookie today. If you want to use your horse racing free bets on other races, that is fine too! You can use your free MyBookie horse racing free bets on any race of your choosing.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

4. XBet – $500 In Horse Racing Free Bets

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Fantastic Horse Racing Betting Offers 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is one of the most basic and user-friendly US sports betting sites available for horse racing. With a wide variety of alternative betting markets, great betting promotions for new and old customers, XBet is far and away one of the best choices to make when choosing the best horse racing betting offer.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $500

5. Bovada – $1000 Horse Racing Betting Offer



🏆 Founded 2011 ⭐ Expert Ranking #5 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Horse Racing, Baseball, Basketball, American Football 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Kahnawake 📲 Mobile Betting Yes