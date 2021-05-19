Which phone is right for me?

Fun facts that can help you with the choice around your phone. There are many facts unknown about the mobile phone while there is a lot of interesting information available from which to learn.

Did you know?

A smartphone is unlocked an average of 110 times per day, so you see that a smartphone is indispensable for society.

About 33% of society breaks or loses their phone.

25% of people only use their phone to surf the internet.

The equipment of modern smartphones is stronger than the Apollo 11 used for the moon landing, so attention is also paid to the equipment of the smartphone.

The first commercial phone weighed 1134 grams, while today’s smartphone weighs only 250 grams.

Below are facts about the various phones that are offered, this may be interesting to determine which phone suits you.

Samsung

iPhone

Nokia

Honor

OnePlus

Oppo

Huawei

Which phone suits me; Samsung

The display: This is one of Samsung ‘s most important features . Samsung uses the AMOLED screen and that provides clarity, sharpness and vivid colors. In addition, you can opt for a screen without an edge, also called the Edge model

Battery life: The battery of Samsung smartphones have a long life that also use a Quick Charge technology, this means that the smartphone is fully charged again in no time.

Expandable storage: Samsung offers the option to expand the memory of the smartphone. This can be very useful for people who want to store a lot of photos and a lot of data.

Latest Technology: Samsung offers a smartphone with a large HD screen whose ultra-fast CPU processing speed will not crash.

All price ranges: The Samsung offers smartphones in all price ranges, so whether you are looking for a cheap or more expensive smartphone, Samsung is the right place for you. The different models can certainly help you determine which phone suits you best.

Which phone suits me; iPhone

Best Security: The iPhone offers the best security compared to other smartphones, this is due to the way you download and install applications. This is because every app in the IOS store has been checked.

Best optimization: Because Apple itself has control over the development of hardware and software, both aspects are so well coordinated, which makes the speed and stability high.

Long lifespan: Due to the good coordination of hardware and software in combination with the updates that Apple uses, the lifespan is a lot longer compared to other smartphones.

High value: The value of the iPhone is much higher than with other smartphones. So you can always sell your old iPhone for nice pocket money.

Latest apps: The latest apps released for both iOS and Android are almost always available first in the App Store. So are you someone who wants to try out the latest apps first?

Better privacy: Because Apple stores the data and data locally, your personal information does not leave the device, as compared to other smartphones. Hopefully, the above points will help you determine which phone is right for you.

Which phone suits me; Nokia

Hear, see and keep watching: The models from Nokia have a slightly curved, polarized screen that blocks the glare of the sun. In addition, Nokia offers perfect stereo sound through two speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Security first: Nokia is concerned with securing your smartphone as well as possible, monthly security updates keep your device up-to-date.

Wallet-proof: Nokia offers competitive prices for such a complete and durable phone.

Which phone suits me; Honor

Less screen space lost: Because the Honor phones do not have a thick border, there is an optimal utilization space of the screen, which can be useful for gaming, for example.

Beautiful design : Honor chooses to use a modern look and to have it reflected in the housing of the smartphones.

Wallet safe: The Honor is also good for your wallet. The smartphones are sold for no more than 250 euros and a relatively wide range is offered

Which phone suits me; OnePlus

Mobile hardware: The new devices from OnePlus are equipped with a Snapdragon 865 Chip, this is the fastest processor that is combined with a 5G modem.

Multiple cameras: The OnePlus uses 3 to 4 cameras with which various high-quality photos can be taken. There is also a sensor in the smartphone that improves the lighting conditions of the photos.

Warp Charge 30 Wireless: This sets OnePlus apart from other smartphones. By processing wireless charging in the smartphone, the OnePlus charges wirelessly much faster than other smartphones can.

Beautiful design: The design of the OnePlus is also becoming increasingly modern and optimal use is made of the large screen.

Which phone suits me; Oppo

Competitive price and quality ratio: Oppo uses good quality with the latest innovations and offers this for a cheaper price than other smartphones.

Latest hardware: The Oppo offers both the latest hardware and a very spacious storage space.

Camera with optical zoom: In addition to the primary camera which is of high quality and has a wide-angle lens, the Oppo phones also include a 5x optical zoom camera. With this camera it is possible to zoom in well without any loss of quality of the image.

Beautiful design: The design of the Oppo is also becoming increasingly modern and optimal use is made of a large screen.

All price ranges: The Oppo offers smartphones in all price ranges. This information may help you determine which phone is best for you.

Which phone suits me; Xiaomi

Android with MIUI: Xiaomi phones run on MIUI, a variant of the well-known Android operating system. The unique appearance is known for its clear and sleek design.

All price ranges: The Xiaomi offers smartphones in all price ranges, so you can choose the latest smartphones or a budget phone.

Weekly software updates: Due to the weekly updates from Xiaomi, the software remains extra safe.

Camera options: Xiaomi’s phones have a good camera and various options such as Pro-Mode, slow motion video and a good HDR mode.

Competitive price and quality ratio: Xiaomi uses good quality with the latest innovations and offers this for a cheaper price than other smartphones.

All price ranges: Xiaomi offers smartphones in all price ranges.

Which phone suits me; Huawei

Operating system with Emotion UI: Huawei uses Emotion UI, which is a user-friendly variant of the well-known Android operating system. The interface consists of bright colors, playful round icons, shadows and 3D effects.

All price ranges: Huawei offers smartphones in all price ranges. You can therefore decide how much you want to determine for a new Huawei phone.

Competitive price and quality ratio: Huawei uses good quality with the latest innovations and offers this for a cheaper price than other smartphones.

Different series: The Huawei has a wide range of series, namely the P, G, Y and Mate series.

Easy repair: All Huawei series are easy to repair e.g. screen repair or battery replacement.

Camera options: The superior camera system has a super sensing camera, a wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens that use an extremely high ISO value.

Hopefully, we have been able to help you determine which phone is right for you. Do you opt for a sleek design? Or for expandable storage? The choice is yours. Good luck.

Story by Toon van Welsem

