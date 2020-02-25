What you need to know about the 2020 Census
Augusta County is partnering with the U.S. Census Bureau to make sure the county is accurately represented in the 2020 Census.
On March 12, every household in America will be mailed a postcard detailing how to respond online, by phone, or through the mail. April 1 is Census Day, the day everyone should count all people (children and other people even if they are unrelated) in their household.
The Augusta County Library in Fishersville will host Census 2020 Open House events on April 1-2 and May 6-7 to help local residents fill out their Census response.
About the 2020 Census
Census results are the basis for congressional representation and help determine how more than $675 billion in federal funds is distributed each year to shape local health care, housing, education, transportation, employment and public policy.
A local Complete Count Committee comprised of government and community leaders from education, business, healthcare, faith-based groups and other community organizations has formed to help make sure that citizens in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro (SAW) are counted.
The SAW CCC will focus on teaching citizens how to complete the Census and why an accurate count is important in securing financial resources that provide essential services and crucial programs throughout the region.
Augusta County’s representative on the SAW CCC is Leslie Tate, senior planner. Other organizations represented include the public schools, Mary Baldwin University and Blue Ridge Community College, the Virginia Department of Health, Augusta Health, the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, and the Greater Augusta Chamber of Commerce among many others.
Tate and this team of partners are rolling out information throughout the community about how to help with the count effort, how to complete the census, and how individuals and organizations can help people overcome challenges to being counted.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.