What you need to know about the 2020 Census

Augusta County is partnering with the U.S. Census Bureau to make sure the county is accurately represented in the 2020 Census.

On March 12, every household in America will be mailed a postcard detailing how to respond online, by phone, or through the mail. April 1 is Census Day, the day everyone should count all people (children and other people even if they are unrelated) in their household.

The Augusta County Library in Fishersville will host Census 2020 Open House events on April 1-2 and May 6-7 to help local residents fill out their Census response.

About the 2020 Census

Census results are the basis for congressional representation and help determine how more than $675 billion in federal funds is distributed each year to shape local health care, housing, education, transportation, employment and public policy.

A local Complete Count Committee comprised of government and community leaders from education, business, healthcare, faith-based groups and other community organizations has formed to help make sure that citizens in Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro (SAW) are counted.

The SAW CCC will focus on teaching citizens how to complete the Census and why an accurate count is important in securing financial resources that provide essential services and crucial programs throughout the region.

Augusta County’s representative on the SAW CCC is Leslie Tate, senior planner. Other organizations represented include the public schools, Mary Baldwin University and Blue Ridge Community College, the Virginia Department of Health, Augusta Health, the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, and the Greater Augusta Chamber of Commerce among many others.

Tate and this team of partners are rolling out information throughout the community about how to help with the count effort, how to complete the census, and how individuals and organizations can help people overcome challenges to being counted.

