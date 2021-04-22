What is an online casino in Switzerland?

Switzerland may not be famous for its gambling scene. Nevertheless, gamblers can still have fun at online casinos. Wondering what online casinos are legal in Switzerland and how to find the best online Swiss casino? Let’s find it out.

Is online gambling legal in Switzerland?

Yes, but online casinos must adhere to strict regulations to operate on the Swiss market. In 1993, the Swiss government decided to lift the gambling ban, which has been imposed in the country in 1921. After the ban lift, Switzerland only allowed limited-stakes casino gambling initially, but shortly after, the Federal Law on Games of Chance and Casinos was changed to allow unlimited stakes when gambling in casinos.

However, online casinos remained illegal in Switzerland until 2019, when the new Federal Act on Money Games entered into force. Under the new legislation, online gambling is permitted as long as the organizer has obtained a Swiss license.

Who can operate online casinos in Switzerland?

A few major players dominate the international online casino market, but not all can operate in Switzerland now.

According to the 2019 Federal Act on Money Games, only existing Swiss land-based casino operators can obtain an online casino license until 2024. In other words, gamblers can play casino games online only at Swiss casinos that pay tax in Switzerland and take proper measures to protect people from addiction. The local telecommunication service providers automatically block all other sites.

Not all is lost, though; even if many of the major international players are blocked in Switzerland, Swiss gamblers can still access online casinos operating in neighboring countries, such as France, Italy, or Germany – most Swiss banks have no objections in moving funds to online bookmakers who operate from abroad.

How to find the best online casino in Switzerland

Gambling is no fun if you only spend money without winning. If you’ve ever played casino games online, perhaps you know already that not all platforms are trustworthy. With Switzerland banning foreign operators, for the time being, finding the best online casino can be challenging.

Luckily, aggregators like Top Casino Suisse represent a good starting point. You can find out which Swiss online casinos are worth your attention and any alternative options you might have on these portals. You’ll be able to read reviews and discover online casinos that give users real money bonuses and welcome packages.

Furthermore, you’ll also be able to see at a glance what gambling options each casino offers, such as online slots, online poker and roulette, progressive jackpots, table games, and live casino games, to name just a few.

Now that you know what an online casino in Switzerland is and how to find the best one, all you have to do is pick your favorite and let the fun begin.

