Weekly health department, community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics to end Dec. 30

Last updated:
covid-19 vaccine
(© M.Rode-Foto – stock.adobe.com)

The Blue Ridge Health District is ending weekly health department and community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Dec. 30.

Beginning in January, the BRHD will only offer Moderna brand COVID-19 vaccines during regular health department immunization clinics, which vary by health department.

BRHD will no longer host MOBI on the Mall in the New Year.

“We are thankful for the wonderful staff who dedicated countless hours towards community-based vaccine clinics over the past two years,” read a BRHD newsletter sent by email today.

As of this week, the majority of Virginia counties are seeing low levels of COVID-19 transmission.

Community members may call their local health department to find out when general immunization clinics will be held.

BRHD reminds the community that there are other options for getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the area including primary care providers, pediatricians, local pharmacies and grocery stores.

BRHD also said it is possible the vaccines will no longer be free in 2023 due to changes in federal funding. If they are not free, they will likely be billable through insurance, though the exact cost is not yet known.

“We encourage everyone who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot before the winter holidays. BRHD is hosting a number of community vaccine clinics in November and December,” read the newsletter.

