Waynesboro Rotary Club honors its 2021 scholarship winners

Each year the Waynesboro Rotary Club awards 10 $1,000 scholarships to local students excelling in academics and community service.

Incoming Rotary President Rev. J. Barret Owen introduced this year’s winners on stage at the Wayne Theater. This is an immensely talented group with a bright future that Waynesboro Rotarians are delighted to invest in.

The photo shows this years’ recipients from left to right:

Wyatt Aldhizer, Stuarts Draft High, UVA, Biology/Medicine

Sydney Bowles, Waynesboro High, BRCC, Psychology / Social Work

Carter Bussey, Stuarts Draft High, University of Mary Washington, Physics

Addison Midriff, Waynesboro High, Virginia Tech, Criminology / Biology

Ashley Morani, Wilson Memorial High, UVA, Political Science / Business

Rebecca Patton, Waynesboro High in 1983, BRCC, Early Childhood Education

Camille Sanders, Wilson Memorial High, Brigham Young University, Genetics / Biotechnology

Kelsey Snider, Wilson Memorial High, UVA, Biomedical Engineering

Samantha Upson, Waynesboro High, UVA, Medicine

Selah Wangler, Wilson Memorial High, Virginia Tech, Engineering

The Rotary Club of Waynesboro is in District 7570 of Rotary International. Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges.

For more information, visit waynesbororotary.org

