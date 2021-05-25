Waynesboro Rotary Club honors its 2021 scholarship winners
Each year the Waynesboro Rotary Club awards 10 $1,000 scholarships to local students excelling in academics and community service.
Incoming Rotary President Rev. J. Barret Owen introduced this year’s winners on stage at the Wayne Theater. This is an immensely talented group with a bright future that Waynesboro Rotarians are delighted to invest in.
The photo shows this years’ recipients from left to right:
- Wyatt Aldhizer, Stuarts Draft High, UVA, Biology/Medicine
- Sydney Bowles, Waynesboro High, BRCC, Psychology / Social Work
- Carter Bussey, Stuarts Draft High, University of Mary Washington, Physics
- Addison Midriff, Waynesboro High, Virginia Tech, Criminology / Biology
- Ashley Morani, Wilson Memorial High, UVA, Political Science / Business
- Rebecca Patton, Waynesboro High in 1983, BRCC, Early Childhood Education
- Camille Sanders, Wilson Memorial High, Brigham Young University, Genetics / Biotechnology
- Kelsey Snider, Wilson Memorial High, UVA, Biomedical Engineering
- Samantha Upson, Waynesboro High, UVA, Medicine
- Selah Wangler, Wilson Memorial High, Virginia Tech, Engineering
The Rotary Club of Waynesboro is in District 7570 of Rotary International.
