augusta free press news

Waynesboro PD adds two new K-9 officers: Welcome, Nala and Miki

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Mar. 28, 2022, 6:26 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

waynesboro pd k9s
Photo courtesy Waynesboro Police Department.

The Waynesboro Police Department has introduced Nala and Miki as two new additions to its K-9 team.

These two new additions to the team will give the Waynesboro Police Department three K-9 officers. Officer Matthew Danich and Cpl. Brandon Mawyer will work alongside longtime K-9 officer Jessie Shaver.

Nala, a labrador retriever, and Miki, a German short-haired pointer, were purchased from a generous donation from Nancy Harig.

Nala and Miki also received a medical kit given to them by an anonymous donor.

Both will be certified in narcotics detection and tracking, and will be assigned to the Patrol Division.


augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: