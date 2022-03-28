Waynesboro PD adds two new K-9 officers: Welcome, Nala and Miki
The Waynesboro Police Department has introduced Nala and Miki as two new additions to its K-9 team.
These two new additions to the team will give the Waynesboro Police Department three K-9 officers. Officer Matthew Danich and Cpl. Brandon Mawyer will work alongside longtime K-9 officer Jessie Shaver.
Nala, a labrador retriever, and Miki, a German short-haired pointer, were purchased from a generous donation from Nancy Harig.
Nala and Miki also received a medical kit given to them by an anonymous donor.
Both will be certified in narcotics detection and tracking, and will be assigned to the Patrol Division.