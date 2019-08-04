Waynesboro Farmer’s Market celebrates National Farmer’s Market Week

The Project GROWS Waynesboro Farmer’s Market will have live music, food trucks, food demonstrations, games, children’s activities, and a large raffle featuring a farm fresh gift basket on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9am-1pm under the pavilion at Constitution Park.

The Waynesboro Farmer’s Market currently has 15 farmers selling a wide variety of products including mushrooms, heirloom tomatoes, duck eggs, chicken, beef, lamb, corn, flowers, baked goods, peaches, honey, and more. In the most recent season, The Waynesboro Farmer’s Market generated nearly $20,000 for these local producers, a valuable economic boost for the region.

“This year our farmer’s market has significantly grown! We are spilling outside of the pavilion with vendors and our customers couldn’t be more thrilled. Our market is not only a place where you can get your local produce, but it is a place where you can meet your farmers, establish relationships, and build a sense of community. We plan to continue to grow, support our community, and be the face of local producers in Waynesboro, VA,” said Project GROWS Food Access Coordinator Megan Townley.

The Waynesboro Farmer’s Market accepts and doubles SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. If a SNAP participant puts $10 on their EBT card they get $20 to spend at the market. This year Project GROWS has given out over $2,000 to SNAP participants to spend on local foods. The WFM also accepts WIC/Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

“Farmers markets play a vital role in forming healthy, local food systems,” says Jen Cheek, Executive Director of the Farmers Market Coalition. “By providing the opportunity for farmers to connect directly with consumers, markets serve as education centers. Vendors are teaching customers about agriculture, sharing recipes, and exposing them to new foods. Markets are making people and communities stronger and healthier.“

Project GROWS is an educational, nonprofit organization with a mission to improve the health of children and youth in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County, Virginia through garden-based education and access to healthy food. The Mission of the Project GROWS Farmer’s Markets is to increase the accessibility and affordability of local food to all while fostering a vibrant economy for its producers. Visit www.projectgrows.org to learn more

For more information about the Project GROWS Waynesboro Farmer’s Market contact Project GROWS Food Access Coordinator Megan Townley at megan@projectgrows.org and visit them on facebook.

