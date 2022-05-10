VSCPA holds CEO Action Day of Understanding to promote diversity, equity, inclusion

The Virginia Society of CPAs joined organizations across the U.S. to participate in the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ Day of Understanding.

In its fourth year, the Day of Understanding is an opportunity to facilitate collective dialogue across the coalition’s 2,000 organizations about important topics such as race, gender, sexual orientation and mental health. The VSCPA signed the CEO Action pledge in 2019.

A Day of Understanding for VSCPA staff, held April 27, included a session for staff to share personal stories as well as training on Regenerative Resilience™ and navigating uncertainty with national thought leader Elatia Abate, founder of The Future of Now. She shared three powerful practices to thrive in disruption and empower the team to recharge their mental health and well-being:

Clarity: Developing a crystal clear vision for what you want to create and why it matters.

Developing a crystal clear vision for what you want to create and why it matters. Fearlessness: Learning to control fear, lower cortisol levels and implement innovative frameworks into daily routine.

Learning to control fear, lower cortisol levels and implement innovative frameworks into daily routine. Connection: Understanding how to authentically connect using technology, and build stronger relationship based on shared values and collaborative solutions.

The VSCPA has long held diversity as part of its vision and core values, and has a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council to guide organizational strategies. Find all VSCPA efforts in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Resource Center at www.vscpa.com/diversity.

For more information on the Day of Understanding and CEO Action pledge, visit www.ceoaction.com/dayofunderstanding.

