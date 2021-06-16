VSCPA Educational Foundation awards $59,250 in college accounting scholarships

The Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants Educational Foundation recently selected its college scholarship recipients for the 2021–2022 academic year. The VSCPA Educational Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting business and accounting education, rewarding academic excellence, and encouraging students to pursue promising careers as certified public accountants.

This year, the Foundation awarded $59,250 in undergraduate, graduate and doctoral scholarships to 26 accounting college students across Virginia. As part of the VSCPA’s focus on increasing diversity in the CPA profession, the Foundation awarded an additional VSCPA Minority Scholarship this year, bringing the total to four.

In addition, this year Virginia Tech student Elizabeth Michalowicz of Glen Allen received the first Samuel A. Derieux, CPA, Memorial Scholarship. Derieux, who died March 8, 2020, was a Richmond-based CPA who retired from Deloitte, Haskins + Sells (now Deloitte & Touche, LLP), where he was managing partner of the Richmond office.

He was a VSCPA past president and long-time member who tirelessly championed the accounting profession and helped shape the modern face of the VSCPA and American Institute of CPAs. Having been the only CPA to serve as both president and chair of the AICPA, Derieux was honored with a lifetime seat on the AICPA’s governing Council. The Foundation established this memorial scholarship to honor his commitment to the CPA profession.

Foundation scholarship applicants must be currently enrolled or have been accepted in an accounting program at a Virginia college or university. Other selection criteria for the awards include overall academic performance, entry essay, faculty recommendation(s) and community and/or extracurricular activities.

VSCPA Past President’s/Chair Scholarship ($2,000)

Jamie Underwood of Dublin, Virginia Tech

VSCPA Minority Scholarship ($1,500–2,000)

Jonathan Balan of Woodbridge, George Mason University

Jelani Herard of Fairfax, George Mason University

Carissa Malone of Blacksburg, Virginia Tech

Melanie Osorio of Arlington, University of Virginia

VSCPA Undergraduate Scholarship ($1,500)

Virginia Anderson of Powhatan, Christopher Newport University

John Buckwalter of Blacksburg, Virginia Tech

Allison Gray of Salem, Virginia Tech

Sarah Philips of Bridgewater, Virginia Tech

CST Group Scholarship ($3,000)

Divya Kumaran of Fairfax, University of Virginia

DHG Scholarship (two awards at $2,500 each)

Tyler Spiers of Stony Creek, Virginia Tech

Kelsey Watlington of Glen Allen, Virginia Commonwealth University

Burton Bates Jr. Scholarship ($2,250)

Tristan Savage of Herndon, College of William & Mary

Kearney & Company Scholarship (two awards at $2,500 each)

Mariam Farzayee of Fairfax, Virginia Tech

Camryn Tinsley of Glen Allen, Christopher Newport University

Michael E. Mares Scholarship (two awards at $2,250 each)

Sarah Rackoski of Chantilly, Virginia Tech

Justin Seymore of Roanoke, Virginia Tech

MJW Scholarship (two awards at $2,500 each)

Jordan King of Wytheville, Radford University

Tatiana Montes of Virginia Beach, College of William & Mary

Samuel A. Derieux, CPA, Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)

Elizabeth Michalowicz of Glen Allen, Virginia Tech

Thomas M. Berry Jr. Scholarship (two awards at $3,000 each)

Cindy Ly of Fredericksburg, University of Mary Washington

Carol Pham of Springfield, George Mason University

Verus Financial Partners Scholarship ($3,000)

Chad Antosik of Elizabeth, Pa., College of William & Mary

Virginia Tech Doctoral Scholarship ($3,000)

Delia Valentine of Blacksburg, Virginia Tech

Wall, Einhorn & Chernitzer Scholarship ($3,000)

Michael Viola of Suffolk, College of William & Mary

Yount, Hyde & Barbour Scholarship ($3,000)

Christian Kessinger of Covington, Virginia Tech

The Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants (VSCPA) Educational Foundation is the premier nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting business and accounting education, rewarding academic excellence and encouraging students to pursue promising careers. For more information on the VSCPA Educational Foundation, its scholarship and award programs, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit vscpa.com/foundation, email info@vscpafoundation.com or call (804) 612-9427.

To learn more about Derieux’s legacy and accomplishments and to donate to his memorial scholarship, visit https://www.vscpa.com/news/vscpa-remembers-sam-derieux-cpa.

