Voting rights groups call for a fair redistricting process

The release of U.S. Census data officially starts the clock on Virginia’s redistricting process and the drawing of maps on the state and federal level for Virginia.

Groups like the Virginia Civic Engagement Table argue the data release will have a significant impact on many communities across Virginia, especially communities of color, and are calling for the redistricting process to incorporate the needs of these communities of interest in drawing the new maps.

“The Virginia Civic Engagement Table and our 50+ partners throughout the state are looking to the new redistricting process in Virginia to ensure it is a process that listens to communities of color and incorporates feedback directly from communities that are impacted. Virginia has a rich history of disenfranchisement and suppression that has carved up our neighborhoods and starved communities of the resources they need to thrive. With today’s data release, we hope to write a new chapter. We’ll be watching, and participating, closely. The next 10 years depends on it,” said Erin Corbett, redistricting manager for the Virginia Civic Engagement Table.

“LatinoJustice PRLDEF is dedicated to ensuring that the districting process results in equitable maps that do not dilute the voting power of Latino Virginians. We are proud to be working alongside community groups and national advocates to promote robust community engagement in Virginia’s new redistricting process,” said Miranda Galindo, senior counsel at LatinoJustice PRLDEF.

“History has shown that redistricting is the moment where public engagement can either make our districts equitable or allow officials to corrupt the process,” said Terry Ao Minnis, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC’s senior director of census and voting programs. “We intend to review the census data released today and understand how it will affect the Asian American community but one thing is very clear: we need the sizable contingent of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Virginia to get involved in the redistricting process now.”