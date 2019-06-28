VMI Lacrosse: O’Donnell named USILA Scholar All-American

One of the most accomplished cadet-athletes to come through the program, VMI lacrosse midfielder John O’Donnell ’19 was named to the USILA Scholar All-America team Thursday afternoon in Louisville.

With a perfect 4.0 cumulative GPA throughout his VMI tenure, the Goshen, New York, native finished his VMI career ranked No. 7 all-time in career assists in Southern Conference games with 16 to highlight an illustrious playing career.

Academically, O’Donnell was named of of 30 national finalists for the Senior CLASS Award for the sport of lacrosse and received the John W. and Jane M. Roberts Medal given for outstanding performance by an economics and business graduating major. He was also named the recipient of the Lt. General Edward Mallory Almond ’15 Award given to a graduating cadet for academic, athletic, and military excellence.

In addition, he ranked second on the team in assists this season (11), third in points (22) and fifth in goals (11) while starting all 13 games. A team captain, O’Donnell earned a career-high four goals at Wagner on Mar. 5, helping VMI to a 15-10 victory that day. He had two goals vs. NJIT on Feb. 23 and earned two assists in three separate games.

The honor marks the first time in program history that a former Keydet lacrosse team member was named to the list.

