VMI Keydets hit 22 three-pointers in season-opening 111-55 win over Carlow

The VMI men’s basketball team hit 22 three-pointers Tuesday night to cruise to a 111-55 victory over Carlow University in the Keydets’ season opener in Cameron Hall in non-conference play. The 22 treys was just two short of the school record of 24, set in the 2008-09 campaign against Southern Virginia.

The visiting Celtics trailed just 13-11 after the first six minutes of play, but a 37-7 Keydet run made the score 50-18 late in the first half. The Keydets led 58-23 at intermission and scored 25 of the first 28 points after halftime to forge an 83-26 advantage. VMI drained 22-of-40 shots from three-point distance (55%).

VMI had seven players reach double figures in scoring while 11 got on the scoreboard. Senior center Jake Stephens recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in just 14 minutes on the floor, hitting 4-of-5 from deep. Tanner Mans had 14 points and seven rebounds while Sean Conway and Brennan Watkins each had 12 points and combined for seven three-pointers. Kamdyn Curfman nailed three threes and ended with 13 points and Cooper Sisco came off the bench for 16 points and was a perfect 4-of-4 from behind the three-point arc. Trey Bonham had 10 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals while Honor Huff posted nine points and four assists. Lewis Rowe contributed five points, nine rebounds and nine assists and Sam Wolfe had seven points and five rebounds.

Marcus Millen paced Carlow (1-2) with 17 points and six rebounds. Jaden Willis had 10 points and Alex Gangji scored six.

The Keydets (1-0) travel to Clinton, S.C. on Friday for another non-conference matchup with Presbyterian College at 7 p.m.

Quote from VMI head coach Dan Earl:

“We certainly made some shots tonight which was good to see. We came out a little tentative, but then the ball started to go in and we shared the ball really well. With 31 assists on 40 made field goals – the ball was moving well and popping. I thought we played VMI basketball tonight.”

“We’re not bashful or shy about shooting the three if we have the opportunity, but we also have to have the presence down low to be able to drive by guys as well. We were able to move the ball and get some open looks. Different people got involved and the ball went in for us.”

