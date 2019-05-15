VMI Baseball: Keydets close out regular season against Eastern Illinois

The VMI baseball team hosts Eastern Illinois this weekend, the last regular-season games of the 2019 season. The contests are scheduled for Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (2 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.).

Chris Graham joins Voice of the Keydets Wade Branner on the broadcasts for all three games on the SoCon Network.

Multimedia: Thursday Live Stats – Thursday SoCon Network – Friday Live Stats – Friday SoCon Network – Saturday Live Stats –Saturday SoCon Network

Prior to the start of Saturday’s game, the programs three seniors, Jake Huggins, Corey Johnston and Ryan Smoot with be honored on Senior Day.

In eight May games, Huggins has been swinging a hot bat. He has a .407 average, seven RBI, seven runs with a double, a triple and a home run. He has posted a .543 on-base percentage with a .630 slugging percentage. Jon Clines has a .379 batting average in May and Callen Nuccio is hitting .353 with a team-high eight runs scored.

Eastern Illinois comes to Gray-Minor Stadium with a 25-27 overall record and a 13-17 mark in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Panthers are fresh off a 13-6 victory over Butler University Tuesday, with centerfielder Grant Emme going 3-3 with three runs scored, a double and a stolen base.

The Keydets will enter the 2019 Southern Conference Tournament, in Greenville, S.C., next week as either the #7 or #8 seed. VMI has finished all of its regular-season conference games (9-15) and awaits the results of the Western Carolina/The Citadel series this weekend to find out its next opponent.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google