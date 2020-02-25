VMI Baseball: JMU breaks late tie, defeats Keydets, 4-2

JMU broke open a tie game with runs in the seventh and eighth innings to defeat VMI 4-2 Tuesday in non-conference action.

The Dukes opened a 2-0 lead after single runs in the second and third innings. VMI tied the game with two scores in the top of the fifth. Jordan Ebersole led off with a single and came home on a Zac Morris double. Morris later scored on a Callen Nuccio RBI groundout to tie the game at two all.

Redshirt sophomore Will Knight, the Southern Conference Player of the Week this week, remained hot at the plate with three hits to raise his average to .562.

Freshman lefty Trey Morgan was the tough luck loser despite tossing five strong innings of relief, allowing just two hits, two walks and two earned runs with three strikeouts. Four Keydet pitchers held JMU (5-3) to just five hits on the afternoon.

Bobby Minotti doubled and Josh Hollifield drew a pair of walks. Cody Warner had a walk and a hit.

VMI (2-6) is scheduled to host Norfolk State University Wednesday at 3 p.m.

