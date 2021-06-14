Virginia’s Derek Johnson qualifies for U.S. Olympic Trials in steeplechase

Virginia sophomore Derek Johnson met the qualifying standard in the 3000-meter steeplechase to compete at the upcoming 2021 U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials during the TrackTown Qualifier meet Sunday night in Eugene, Ore.

Johnson (Leesburg, Va.) ran 8:28.72 to better the Olympic Trials standard of 8:32.00. His time set a Virginia school record for the event. At the NCAA Championships, Johnson finished seventh with a school-record time of 8:32.95, missing the standard by less than one second.

The first round of the 3000-meter steeplechase will be contested on June 21 at Oregon’s Hayward field. Also participating in the meet will be the Cavaliers’ Michaela Meyer in the women’s 800 meters. She won the NCAA Championships with a time of 2:00.28.

