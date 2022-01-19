Virginia tribes to get $2M in federal funding to address COVID

The Chickahominy Eastern Division and Nansemond Indian Nation will received $2,008,250 in federal funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Community Development Block Grant program, which was extended under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, legislation Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine voted for in 2021.

The American Rescue Plan allocated more than $31 billion to Native American communities across the country, including funding which will benefit Virginia’s federally recognized tribes.

“As the Omicron variant continues to create challenges for people across the Commonwealth, we’re glad to see that these federal dollars will provide critical relief for communities hit hard by the pandemic,” said the senators. “This funding will help provide these tribes with services necessary to protect their health and safety.”

The funding will be awarded as follows:

Chickahominy Eastern Division will receive $1,010,000 to rehabilitate homes to improve indoor air quality.

Nansemond Indian Nation will receive $998,250 to expand and enhance their community center, which is used to distribute COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and food. This funding will help increase capacity for social distancing, upgrade kitchen facilities to prepare more meals for those in need, and install solar panels and battery storage to improve energy efficiency and resiliency during emergencies.