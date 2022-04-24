Virginia to receive new transportation, climate investments

Published Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022, 12:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia will receive $165.8 million in funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to provide Virginians with more transportation options, ease congestion in local communities, and reduce carbon pollution.

“The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a huge boon to our national infrastructure, and it will also deliver big wins for the environment and help curb carbon pollution that fuels climate change,” said Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA-08). “This funding will also help reduce commute times, support businesses, and create jobs. Strengthening clean transportation infrastructure in Virginia and across the country will also help reduce our reliance on foreign energy and protect working families from rising costs, a particularly important objectives as Americans struggle with Putin’s price hike.”

The investments total more than $6.4 billion across the country and are administered under the Federal Highway Administration’s Carbon Reduction Program, a new initiative established by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding will give many Americans more transportation alternatives and reduce commute times.

Funds can be invested in a range of eligible projects, including:

Public transit services

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Traffic flow improvements

Congestion management technology

Pedestrian and cycle trails

Like this: Like Loading...