Virginia Tech’s Jordan Geber named ACC Pitcher of the Week

After flirting with perfection last week while toeing the rubber against two 30-win programs, Virginia Tech fifth-year graduate student Jordan Geber has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week.

Geber made two short starts for then-No. 5 Tech during one of its most difficult weeks of the season, featuring RPI top-40 matchups against Liberty and then-No. 7 Louisville. Rising up to the challenge, the six-foot-three right-hander combined to yield seven scoreless innings for the Hokies, allowing one hit while striking out nine of the 24 batters he faced.

On Wednesday against the Flames, Geber was indeed flawless, making one perfect pass through Liberty’s lineup. Serving up 27 strikes on 38 pitches, he made routine work of the Flames, registering four strikeouts while allowing only one ball to reach the outfield.

Four days later, Geber was again called upon as Tech’s Sunday starter during its national top-10 rubber match against the Cardinals. As he had done against Liberty, he opened with three scoreless, hitless innings, collecting 11 outs before conceding his lone hit of the week – a double to Levi Usher that was swept away by Geber’s inning-ending strikeout of Logan Beard.

Geber tied his season high for strikeouts during his Sunday start against Louisville, fanning five Cardinals to match his April 24 performance against Boston College. He also notched his second pickoff of the 2022 season, erasing the game’s leadoff base runner that had been put on by a battery error.

Joining the Hokies after four seasons at Mount Saint Mary’s – where he was named to the 2021 All-NEC First Team – Geber has found his groove in the ACC after overcoming an offseason concussion that limited his early-season effectiveness. Since the beginning of April, he has boasted a 3.98 ERA across his eight appearances and five starts, registering 24 strikeouts during his 20 and one-third innings pitched.

With Geber providing quality production on the mound, Tech’s pitching staff has blossomed in the ACC, jumping into the top 30 nationally in ERA (4.09) – the fourth best mark among ACC programs.

Geber and newly-ranked No. 3 Virginia Tech will begin the final week of the 2022 regular season on Tuesday, May 17, when the Hokies welcome Kansas State to Blacksburg. First pitch at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park is scheduled for 7 p.m.

