Virginia Tech tailback Raheem Blackshear earns weekly ACC Football honor

The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Phil Jurkovec, Boston College, Jr., QB, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Averaged 23.9 yards per completion in the Eagles’ 41-30 win at Georgia Tech, completing 13 of 20 passes while accounting for five touchdowns • It marked the best yards per completion total by a BC quarterback since at least 1996 when throwing for 300-plus yards in a game • Became the only player in BC history to throw for two scores and run for two scores in the first half of an ACC game • Became the sixth Eagle since 1996 to account for five touchdowns in a game (two passing, three rushing) • Recorded the first five-touchdown performance by a BC quarterback since Anthony Brown versus Wake Forest in 2018 • Earned ACC Quarterback of the Week honors for the second time this season.

RUNNING BACK – Raheem Blackshear, Virginia Tech, Jr., RB, Philadelphia, Pa.

Rushed for 117 yards – his first 100-yard game at Virginia Tech – to help the Hokies to a 48-17 win over Duke on Saturday • Rushed for his fifth touchdown of the season • Added two receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown.

RECEIVER – Emeka Emezie, NC State, Sr., WR, Waxhaw, N.C.

Earned ACC Receiver of the Week honors for the second time this season after he led all players in the Wolfpack’s 45-42 loss at Wake Forest with 10 catches for 133 yards • Scored two of the Pack’s four touchdowns on a 28-yard catch and a 13-yard reception • Seven of his catches came in the second half.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, So., C, Damascus, Md.

Helped Wake Forest’s offense score 45 points and total 116 rushing yards, 290 passing yards and 27 first downs in Saturday night’s key ACC win over NC State • Graded 92% with three knockdowns and no sacks or pressures allowed as the Demon Deacons averaged 4.5 yards per play.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, Sr., DE, Eden Prairie, Minn.

Four-time 2021 ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week seven tackles, including 5.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks with a forced fumble in Saturday night’s 31-28 win over Miami • Only player in the country with multiple 3.0 sack/4.0 TFL games this year • No player in FSU-Miami series history has had more tackles for loss in a game • Leads the ACC and ranks No. 2 nationally in sacks (11.0) • Leads the ACC and is No. 4 nationally in tackles for loss (16.0) • The 5.0 tackles for loss versus Miami were the most for a Seminole since 2012 and one shy of the school record • Most sacks and tackles for loss at FSU in a season since DeMarcus Walker in 2016 (16.0 and 21.5).

LINEBACKER – SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, Jr., LB, Syracuse, N.Y.

Collected a game-high 10 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss, including a sack, in Thursday night’s 30-23 overtime victory versus North Carolina • His 3.0 tackles for loss totaled 13 yards, including an eight-yard sack • Helped limit the Tar Heels to 88 rushing yards on 38 carries (2.3 avg.) • UNC entered the contest averaging 216 rushing yards, second most in the ACC • Earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors for the second time in 2021.

DEFENSIVE BACK/CO-ROOKIE – Omarion Cooper, Florida State, Fr., CB, Lehigh Acres, Fla.

Had four pass breakups and one pass interception in Saturday’s 31-28 win over Miami • Became the third player in the country with an interception and four pass breakups in a game this season (and the only freshman) • First true freshman in the NCAA with four pass breakups and an interception in a game since Virginia Tech’s Kendall Fuller in 2013 • Cooper has two interceptions this season and is the first FSU true freshman with an interception since 2018.

SPECIALIST – Zonovan ‘Bam’ Knight, NC State, So., KR, Bailey, N.C.

Had three kickoff returns for 194 yards in the Wolfpack’s 45-42 loss at Wake Forest • His 194 yards in kickoff return yardage ranks as the third-highest single-game total in school history • In the second quarter, with the Wolfpack down 21-6, his 72-yard return set up a touchdown on the following play • Returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a score • Now has two 100-yard kickoff returns for his career, joining former NC State standout Nyheim Hines as the only Wolfpack player to accomplish that feat.

CO-ROOKIE – Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Louisville, Fr., WR, Dillon, S.C.

Caught a career-high six passes for 54 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Saturday’s 41-3 win over Syracuse • It marked the first multi-touchdown game of his career • His touchdown receptions covered 6 and 17 yards.

