Virginia Tech makes quick work of Georgia Tech, keeps pace in Coastal

It hasn’t been that long since Virginia Tech Football had been left for dead on the side of the road.

The Hokies, 45-0 winners at Georgia Tech on Saturday, are now riding high, winners of five of their last six, and on a collision course for a Black Friday winner-take-all Coastal Division game at UVA.

First things first. Virginia Tech (7-3, 4-2 ACC) held Georgia Tech (2-8, 1-6 ACC) to 134 yards in the easy shutout win.

A week after the Yellow Jackets took Virginia to the brink in a 33-28 loss in Charlottesville, they were never in this one, going down 14-0 late in the first and 31-0 at the break.

The Hokies racked up 461 yards of total offense, including 238 yards and scoring four touchdowns on the ground, with five runners gaining 29 or more yards on the day.

Starting quarterback Hendon Hooker was 9-fo-13 passing for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham, after a career day against Virginia a week ago, throwing for 229 yards and two TDs against the ‘Hoos, was 7-for-14 passing for 43 yards and two interceptions on Saturday, one a picksix, before being lifted in favor of backup Jordan Yates.

