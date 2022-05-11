Virginia Tech lands 6’9” Rice transfer Mylyjael Poteat

Virginia Tech continues to get bigger and bigger in the post. On Tuesday, the Hokies received a commitment from Rice center Mylyjael Poteat. The big man announced his commitment on Twitter.

Standing 6-foot-9 and 260 pounds, Poteat averaged 7.7 points and 4.2 rebounds a game in just 13.8 minutes per contest for Rice this past season, which was his sophomore year. His team finished the season 16-17 overall.

Poteat started three games but played in 33 of them, shooting 62 percent from the field. With three years of eligibility left, he figures to bring instant size and production to the Hokies considering his production based on the limited minutes.

He averaged 4.5 points per game and 2.7 rebounds during his freshman season.

The Hokies lost Keve Aluma to the NBA draft after the veteran helped lead the Hokies to the ACC Tournament championship. With Justyn Mutts testing out the NBA waters as well, adding depth is key for Tech, especially in the post.

Story by Roger Gonzalez

