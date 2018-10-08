Virginia Tech alumnus 1st Lt. Ryan Montgomery named Notre Dame game Hokie Hero
U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ryan Montgomery, a 2016 Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in political science from the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences and minors in national security studies and leadership studies from the Rice Center for Leader Development, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against Notre Dame.
The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.
Montgomery is on a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan with the 9th Infantry Regiment, known as “Manchu,” as part of the NATO and Coalition Resolute Support Mission. He recently became an infantry platoon leader.