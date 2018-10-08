Virginia Tech alumnus 1st Lt. Ryan Montgomery named Notre Dame game Hokie Hero

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review alumni magazine.

Montgomery is on a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan with the 9th Infantry Regiment, known as “Manchu,” as part of the NATO and Coalition Resolute Support Mission. He recently became an infantry platoon leader.