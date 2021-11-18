Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police Trooper A. Dean is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County reported on Thursday at 7:02 a.m. along the 600 block of Route 649 (Island Ford Rd).

A 2004 Oldsmobile Alero was traveling west on Route 649 when it rear-ended a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped to make a left turn. The Chevrolet then caught fire.

The driver of Oldsmobile, a 26-year-old male, of Bridgewater, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, an 84-year-old male, of Elkton, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

