Virginia Society of CPAs announces 2021 Women to Watch

Published Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, 6:48 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants in partnership with the American Institute of CPAs has announced the winners of the 2021 Women to Watch Awards.

Each year the awards are presented in two categories, Experienced Leader and Emerging Leader, to recognize outstanding women CPAs who are committed to making significant contributions to the CPA profession, their organizations and to the greater advancement of women leaders in business.

The winners were recognized at the VSCPA’s third annual Women’s Leadership Forum in December.

Experienced Leader: Catina Downey, CPA, owner of Catina Downey, CPA, LLC, Richmond

Fifteen years into owning her own CPA practice, U.S. Army veteran Catina Downey, CPA, has six staff members. Last year, after seeing some businesses unable to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans because of inadequate recordkeeping, Catina founded the Varina Center for Tax and Small Business Education to provide information and guidance to businesses that do not have the resources available to hire a CPA. The Varina Center also partners with the IRS as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (VITA/TCE) site to aid in free tax prep for the elderly. Catina is passionate about promoting the endless opportunities an accounting career can provide to students.

Emerging Leader: Erin Burlew, CPA, assurance manager at DHG, Richmond

Seven years into her accounting career, Erin Burlew, CPA believes the accounting profession succeeds when CPAs give back to the community both in and out of the workplace. As an assurance manager at DHG, she has mentored colleagues as a performance coach, taught continuing education courses, and served on DHG’s emerging leader committee. Other commitments include volunteering as a 2022 trustee at Third Church, as an alumna ambassador at Grove City College, and as a former member of the Sports Backers Presidents Council.

For more information about the VSCPA Women to Watch award winners, visit www.vscpa.com/W2W.

Related



