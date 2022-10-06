Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
virginia port authority sells three cranes saves cost of removal
Local

Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
crane virginia port authority
Submitted photo/GovDeals, Inc.

The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts.

Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic.

When container operations were moved to Virginia International Gateway and Norfolk International Terminals, business at The Port of Virginia began growing. This necessitated bigger equipment to meet the needs of larger container ships.

Potential buyers needed to be prepared to disassemble and remove the cranes in a specific manner. Moving them to another port would be no small feat and would require much logistical coordination between the client and the successful buyer.

After a four-week auction, all three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes were sold to Haina International Terminals, a port company operating the Río Haina Port in the Dominican Republic, to help meet its growing need to receive larger container ships with greater efficiency. A representative for the company later purchased the adjoining replacement parts.

VIT worked closely with HIT to develop and implement a plan to remove and transport the cranes from Portsmouth to Santo Domingo.

The cranes sold for $50,000 each. The replacement parts also sold for $50,000.

The exchange proved beneficial for both parties, with the buyer being able to acquire the equipment it needed at a deep discount, and the seller saving thousands of dollars in removal costs.

The cranes and parts were sold on GovDeals, a marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets.

“We’re very satisfied with the results of our partnership. With the assistance of GovDeals, the port has been able to steadily continue its growth and expansion plan, without interruption,” said Al Collado, director of terminal services for the port’s operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC.

About Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

thanksgiving meal
, ,

Consumers going cold turkey this Thanksgiving? Probably not, despite record high prices
News Desk
farmer with umbrella
, ,

Hurricane Ian remnants helped Virginia farms recover from dry conditions
News Desk

Rarely does good news follow a hurricane. But, in the instance of Hurricane Ian, Virginia farmers said the storm brought beneficial weather for drought-stressed field crops, hay and pastureland.

halloween trick or treaters
,

Trick or Treat Trail in downtown Waynesboro will take place on Oct. 28
News Desk

Downtown Waynesboro will once again be the location for a Halloween Trick or Treat Trail and costume contest on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

city of waynesboro virginia logo
,

Waynesboro: Streets closed this weekend for Fall Foliage Art Festival
News Desk
business incubator
,

Business accelerator program announces next round of participants
Crystal Graham
, ,

2021 was a significant year of recovery for Waynesboro tourism
Crystal Graham
fall foliage drive
,

Want to see Virginia’s fall foliage? Driving tour map now available
Crystal Graham