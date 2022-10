Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal

The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts.

Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic.

When container operations were moved to Virginia International Gateway and Norfolk International Terminals, business at The Port of Virginia began growing. This necessitated bigger equipment to meet the needs of larger container ships.

Potential buyers needed to be prepared to disassemble and remove the cranes in a specific manner. Moving them to another port would be no small feat and would require much logistical coordination between the client and the successful buyer.

After a four-week auction, all three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes were sold to Haina International Terminals, a port company operating the Río Haina Port in the Dominican Republic, to help meet its growing need to receive larger container ships with greater efficiency. A representative for the company later purchased the adjoining replacement parts.

VIT worked closely with HIT to develop and implement a plan to remove and transport the cranes from Portsmouth to Santo Domingo.

The cranes sold for $50,000 each. The replacement parts also sold for $50,000.

The exchange proved beneficial for both parties, with the buyer being able to acquire the equipment it needed at a deep discount, and the seller saving thousands of dollars in removal costs.

The cranes and parts were sold on GovDeals, a marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets.

“We’re very satisfied with the results of our partnership. With the assistance of GovDeals, the port has been able to steadily continue its growth and expansion plan, without interruption,” said Al Collado, director of terminal services for the port’s operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC.