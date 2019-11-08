Virginia Organizing to hold immigration vigil in Harrisonburg

The Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Chapter of Virginia Organizing will hold a “Vigil for DACA” on Monday, Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Members of Virginia Organizing want their representatives in Congress to know that they support the Dream Act and DACA recipients.

In 2012, President Obama created the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. DACA allows young people who were brought to the United States without documentation to remain in the country, get a work permit, and live without fear of deportation. The Trump Administration wants to end the program, putting 700,000 young immigrants at risk. The Supreme Court will hear the case on November 12 to determine their fate.

“DACA means I can live peacefully in this country which I grew up in and love,” said Naty Rodriguez, a member of the Harrisonburg Chapter of Virginia Organizing.

