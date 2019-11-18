Virginia Museum of History & Culture welcomes Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture presents Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown! opening on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The exhibition shows Charles Schulz’s special vision marked by both humor and philosophical insight, told through antics of Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Snoopy and their pals. This iconic animated program from 1965 has been delighting generations of viewers with its timeless story of how Charlie Brown and his friends find the true meaning of Christmas amid the frustrations and commercialism of modern life.

“For millions of Americans, the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a viewing of A Charlie Brown Christmas,” said VMHC President Jamie Bosket. “We’re thrilled to have this joyful family exhibit, which will bring back happy memories for many, and delight a new generation who are just meeting Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang.”

The exhibition explores the artistic genius of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz and his unique take on the Christmas season. It features 50 Peanuts comic strips from the 1950s through the 1990s addressing various aspects of the holiday season. In addition, it includes an officially released reproduction of an animation cel from A Charlie Brown Christmas of the Peanuts kids dancing, and a documentary video about the making of the Christmas special that provides a special look into Schulz’s creative process. Vintage novelty items such as ornaments, puzzles and a 3-D version of the iconic spindly Christmas tree will be on display as well.

Family-friendly activities including a ‘Write a Letter to Santa’ station and a Make-Your-Own Comic Strip station, a special breakfast with the Peanuts characters will allow all guests to be part of the Peanuts story. The VMHC will also be hosting more family-friendly holiday events. Chocolate-Making Demonstrations, will begin on Saturday, Nov. 30 where guests will see how chocolate was prepared and enjoyed in 18th-century Virginia using reproduction cooking tools and equipment, and sample American Heritage Chocolate’s gourmet hot cocoa.

Then on Sunday, Dec. 15, guests can enjoy a free afternoon of festive fun at the Virginia House Holiday Open House, where all will see the halls decked for the season, decorate a gingerbread man while listening to holiday classics and fill up on cookies and hot cider while exploring this treasured home.

The exhibition will open on Saturday, Nov. 23 and will be on display through Jan. 12, 2020.

Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown! is organized and toured by the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, California and is sponsored Katherine and Jack Nelson with their grandchildren Emerson, Nora, Timothy, and Reed.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is owned and operated by the Virginia Historical Society — a private, non-profit organization established in 1831. The historical society is the oldest cultural organization in Virginia, and one of the oldest and most distinguished history organizations in the nation. For use in its state history museum and its renowned research library, the historical society cares for a collection of nearly nine million items representing the ever-evolving story of Virginia.

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is located at 428 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond’s Museum District. Hours are Monday – Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the galleries and museum shop, Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the research library.

For more information call 804.340.1800, visit VirginiaHistory.org, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

