Virginia Lottery working to raise awareness of gambling addiction resources

Boy, this is awkward. The Virginia Lottery reported today that January was a record month for legal sports betting. The Lottery is also interested today in telling folks about resources available in Virginia for people with gambling problems.

Gambling addiction can impact not just the gambler, but his or her family and loved ones as well. The addiction is treatable, and resources to help are available in Virginia.

One of the most easily accessible of those resources is the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-888-532-3500. It’s toll-free, confidential and available 24/7 via phone, text or chat.

The Helpline was created by the Virginia Lottery in 1999 and is now operated by the VCPG with funding from the Lottery.

“The Lottery is committed to raising awareness of problem gambling and how Virginians can seek help if they may need it,” said Virginia Lottery Acting Executive Director Kelly T. Gee. “Along with our partnership with the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling, we remind Virginians that if playing the lottery or participating in other forms of state-regulated gaming goes beyond simple fun and entertainment, there are support resources, including options to manage frequency of play.”

“VCPG and the Virginia Lottery are deeply committed to providing resources and support for problem gamblers and their families,” said Dr. Carolyn Hawley, president of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling. “Funding from the Lottery launched the helpline and continues to ensure that anyone can reach out, anytime, to request help or treatment for a gambling-related disorder. Confiding in a nonjudgmental listener through the helpline might well be the first step on the path to embrace life-changing behaviors that effectively deal with problem gambling.”

A public service announcement, produced by the Lottery in partnership with the VCPG, encourages people who may have a gambling problem, or questions about problem gambling, to call the helpline. The Lottery also is using paid media to raise awareness of the helpline, along with the Lottery’s popular social media platforms, point-of-sale items, informational brochures, posters, outreach to the Lottery’s player database, and more. In addition, every Virginia Lottery ticket displays the helpline number for players who may need it.

The Virginia Lottery has a Voluntary Exclusion Program that allows people with a gambling problem to voluntarily exclude themselves (2 years, 5 years, or lifetime) from participating in certain legalized gambling in Virginia, whether regulated by the Virginia Lottery, the Virginia Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs, or the Virginia Racing Commission.

This includes account-based Virginia Lottery games; online sports betting, charitable gaming (raffle, bingo, network bingo, and instant bingo); and betting on horse racing (live racing, off-track betting, historical horse racing, and advance deposit account wagering.

For more information or to sign up, go to www.valottery.com/playingmatters/voluntaryexclusionprogram.

A portion of the tax revenue from regulated gaming entities (sports betting and casinos) is directed to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, which provides ongoing financial support for problem gambling in the Commonwealth. This new funding source is administered by Virginia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services for gambling addiction treatment.

“As the Lottery’s role has expanded to include licensing and regulation of sports wagering and casinos in Virginia, we make sure problem gambling awareness plays a preeminent role,” said Gee. “Promoting responsible play is part of the fabric of the Virginia Lottery.”