Virginia Lottery, Virginia Council on Problem Gambling: Gift responsibly this holiday season

Published Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, 3:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

It’s the time of gifts and gift-giving – and also the time to remember to gift responsibly. The Virginia Lottery and the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling are reminding everyone that lottery tickets are never an appropriate gift for anyone younger than 18. It is against state law to give lottery tickets to minors.

To help get the message across to Virginians, the Lottery has produced a radio public service announcement (PSA) entitled “Scrooge” and is encouraging stations statewide to air it during December.

“We work diligently at the Virginia Lottery to market our products responsibly and ethically,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “When giving lottery tickets as gifts, it is important to consider the age of the recipient.”

“The earlier in life a young person starts to gamble, the more likely he/she is to develop gambling problems later on,” said Carolyn Hawley, Ph. D., VACPG President. “So during this time of giving, please remember that lottery tickets are not toys. They are for adults only.”

This is the 14th year that the Virginia Lottery has teamed up with VACPG, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University, and dozens of other lottery corporations around the globe to increase public awareness this holiday season about the impact of giving lottery products as gifts to children.

Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $2 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, lottery customers helped generate more than $765 million in funding for public education. For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page, visit our website, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and check us out on YouTube. With all gaming, please remember to play responsibly.

The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VACPG) is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization seeking to increase the education, prevention, and treatment efforts surrounding problem gambling within the state of Virginia. The VACPG is neither for nor against legalized gambling. If you or someone you know has a concern about gambling, please call the 24-hour helpline at 1-888-532-3500. The call is free and confidential.

Related



