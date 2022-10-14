Virginia Lottery introduces first $50 scratcher ticket, top prize is $5 million

The Virginia Lottery is adding to its portfolio a premium new game with a brand-new price point. With a top prize of a $5 million annuity, $326,000,000 Fortune is the first scratcher ticket in Virginia Lottery history to carry a $50 price point.

“Scratcher games are the most popular product in our retail portfolio,” said Kelly Gee, Virginia Lottery executive director. “The launch of this $50 ticket marks another first for the Virginia Lottery and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide a variety of games to appeal to a broad range of consumers.”

The name $326,000,000 Fortune refers to the total amount of prize money available in the game, including three $5 million annuity top prizes and 12 second prizes of $100,000 each. In addition, the game has $100 and $600 prizes, which can be cashed at retail.

Retailer partners cashing those winning tickets earn a 1 percent bonus, in addition to the 5 percent commission earned through sales of all lottery products sold at retail stores. A store that sells a $5 million winning ticket receives a $10,000 bonus from the lottery.

“The Virginia Lottery is tasked with an important mission that drives our business each day,” said Gee in a news release. “Like all Virginia Lottery games, profits from the sale of this ticket will benefit Virginia’s K-12 public education. Contributing to important programs that support students across the Commonwealth is the reason the Virginia Lottery exists.”

The $326,000,000 Fortune game is available at retailers across the state. The odds of winning one of those three $5 million top prizes are 1 in 2,774,400. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.43.

Although this is the first time the Virginia Lottery has offered a $50 Scratcher ticket, it’s not the first time the Lottery has offered that price point in any game. Several online instant win games offer tickets up to $50.