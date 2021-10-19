Virginia-Georgia Tech: Time, TV, game notes for Saturday night matchup

Published Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, 1:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia (5-2, 3-2 ACC) will be home for the second straight week to host ACC foe Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

Broadcast Information

The contest is scheduled to air live on ACC network at 7:30 p.m. Information on providers of the ACC Network can be found on GetACCN.com. The game is also available to ACC Network subscribers via the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here. Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.

UVA Team Notes

Virginia is seeking its fourth-straight win and is one of 24 teams in the country that have a current win streak of three or more games.

UVA has won three-straight ACC games, the third consecutive season UVA has strung together three-straight ACC wins. The last time the Cavaliers won four-straight ACC games in the same season was 2011.

Dating back to Oct. 31 last season, Virginia has won nine of its last 12 games, tied with Wake Forest and NC State for the best mark in the ACC. UVA is one of 22 teams in the nation with nine or more wins in the last 12 games.

Since 2017, Virginia is 24-6 at home. The Cavaliers are 15-2 at Scott Stadium since 2019.

Under Bronco Mendenhall, the Cavaliers are 8-2 at home in night games.

Virginia lost its first night game at home since 2017 earlier this season against Wake Forest. It snapped an eight-game win streak at home in night games.

UVA comes into the contest with the most passing yards (2,841) in the country and with 3,683 yards of total offense, the second most in college football.

UVA Player Notes

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong comes into the weekend as the nation’s leader in passing yards with 2,824. The total is already the fifth-most in a single season in UVA history.

Armstrong has thrown for 300 or more yards in six times and 400 yards four times in seven games this season. Prior to this year a UVA quarterback hadn’t thrown for 300 yards more than four times (Matt Schuab and Bryce Perkins) in the same season and thrown for 400 yards twice in the same season.

Nationally, Armstrong ranks second in total offense (414.6), second in passing yards per game (403.4) second in passing yards per game (403.4), third in completions per game (30.0), seventh in passing TDs (19), and eighth in points responsible for (134).

Armstrong has accumulated 2,902 yards of total offense this season, the most in the country and the sixth-highest total in a single-season in school history.

Virginia has four wide receivers in the ACC’s top-10 in receiving yards – Dontayvion Wicks (2nd – 679; Keytaon Thompson (6th – 515); Billy Kemp IV (8th – 474) and Ra’Shaun Henry (10th – 437).

Virginia has five players with 300 yards receiving, no other FBS school has four.

Wicks has emerged as Virginia’s top receiver with 32 receptions for 679 yards. His 21.22 yards per catch lead the ACC and is sixth-best in the country. Wicks has caught a touchdown pass in five of the last six games.

The Cavaliers have had two players with 100 yards receiving in the same game twice this season. Wicks (183) and Kemp (104) each eclipsed 100 against North Carolina while Thompson (149) and Henry (179) went over 100 against Louisville. Adding tight end Jelani Woods (122 vs. Illinois).

There have been five different Cavaliers (Kemp-1; Wicks-3; Woods-1; Henry-1; Thompson-1) that have put together 100-yard receiving performances.

Virginia has two shutouts on the season (W&M, 43-0, Duke, 48-0). It marks the first time since 2008, UVA has two or more shutouts in the same season

Virginia and No. 1 Georgia are the only Power-5 schools in the country with multiple shutouts this season.

The Virginia defense held Duke to 110 yards rushing. The Blue Devils came into the contest with the second-best rushing attack in the ACC, averaging 218 yards per game. It was Duke’s lowest rushing total of the season.

Mataeo Durant, who ranked second in the ACC in rushing coming into the game accumulated 82 yards on the ground, only the second time this season he was held under 100 yards.

The shutout was Virginia’s first in ACC play since 2008 when it blanked Maryland, 31-0.

The 48-0 shutout was the largest in ACC play since defeating Miami, 48-0 in 2007.

Nick Grant has seven pass breakups in six games played, the most in the ACC and tied for 11th-most in the country.