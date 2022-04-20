Virginia faith leaders release open letter denouncing war in Ukraine

More than 20 faith leaders and members of the Facts & Faith Fridays community group in central Virginia have released an open letter denouncing the war in Ukraine.

“Today, as a united front, our Facts & Faith Fridays community is watching in horror at the events unfolding in Ukraine,” says an excerpt from the letter. “We are heartbroken and must continue to not sit in silence… For those of us who remember the Eastern Bloc era and younger generations, we realize these developments amount to a regression of progress made over the years. It is a tragedy for humanity. ”

Facts & Faith Fridays is a partnership between VCU Massey Cancer Center and the African American faith-based community. Formed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group has sought to battle misinformation and bridge divides between faith and science.

Previously, the group has welcomed First Lady Jill Biden, Anthony Fauci, M.D., U.S. senators, and both current-Gov. Youngkin and former-Gov. Northam.

“While our regional faith-based community works to bridge the gaps between science and religion, we equally recognize that others do not have such opportunities,” says an additional excerpt. “We lift up the innocent people of both Ukraine and Russia in prayer; may there be a swift resolution to the violence that is not only claiming lives but also changing the lives of survivors who will remember this terror for decades to come.”

The full letter can be found here.

