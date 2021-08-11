Virginia DMV to offer drop-off service for vehicle titling beginning Aug. 16

Published Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, 7:48 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Customers who have purchased a vehicle from another individual or a business that is not a motor vehicle dealer/dealership and need to apply for a Virginia title may soon opt to drop off applications at any Virginia DMV customer service center for processing.

This new service beginning Monday, Aug. 16, further enhancing DMV’s expanding and diverse service portfolio, will result in more appointment opportunities available for people who need in-person service.

Virginia titles for vehicles purchased from most dealerships are processed by the dealer. Titles for vehicles purchased from individuals or businesses that are not dealerships (known as a casual sales) are processed by DMV in three ways: by mail, by appointment at a full-service DMV CSC or DMV Select location, and now by drop-off service at DMV’s 75 full-service CSCs.

Customers can bring completed applications and supporting documents to an office, without an appointment. Staff will review to ensure the application package is complete for processing and provide the customer an acknowledgment of receipt. DMV will conduct the transaction within five business days. Customers can opt to either pick up the credential at the same location or have it mailed to them. Customers who want same day service must schedule an appointment.

“As we continue to migrate services online and reinvent the traditional ways of conducting DMV business, we are creating more efficient service options for Virginians,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “The ability to drop off titling applications and payment will provide a convenient way for more Virginians to access critical DMV services.”

In order to prepare for this new option, customers should first fill out the required form and gather the necessary information to bring with them. Before arriving to drop off the required paperwork, customers should make and retain copies.

Payment is required at the time of submission, by check or money order. Fee information is available here: https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/webdoc/pdf/dmv201.pdf. Typically, a titling fee and the motor vehicle sales and use tax are due at the time of titling the vehicle. If registering a vehicle at the same time, the registration fee should also be included. Any additional fees owed will be billed.

If customers have previously scheduled an appointment for this transaction, DMV urges them to cancel that appointment by accessing the confirmation email.

For more information on titling a vehicle or trailer in Virginia, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/vehicles/#titling.asp.