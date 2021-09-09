Villar’s historic night leads Squirrels to 3-1 win

Published Thursday, Sep. 9, 2021, 12:58 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A record-breaking night for David Villar punched a 3-1 victory for the Richmond Flying Squirrels against the Akron RubberDucks Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (53-50) have won nine of their last 12 games and snapped a stretch of six straight losses to the first-place RubberDucks (68-41).

Leading off in the fifth inning, Villar hammered a solo home run to left-center field that tied the game, 1-1. It was Villar’s 19th homer of the season, passing Jarrett Parker (2013) and Mario Lisson (2014) for the most homers in a season in franchise history.

Villar propelled a two-RBI double in his next at-bat in the sixth inning that pushed Sandro Fabian and Frankie Tostado home to put Richmond ahead, 3-1. Villar finished the night 2-for-4 and accounted for all three of the Flying Squirrels’ runs.

Joey Marciano (Save, 4) produced a scoreless ninth inning to secure the Richmond win.

Akron took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning with an RBI double by Jose Fermin off Richmond starter Akeel Morris.

Morris finished the night with 5.0 innings of work with one run allowed and racked up a season-high eight strikeouts. The run surrendered in the fourth inning snapped a season-high 11.1-inning scoreless streak for Morris.

Richmond used four relief pitchers in the victory, all with scoreless appearances. Gerson Garabito (Win, 3-3), Patrick Ruotolo, R.J. Dabovich and Marciano combined for 4.0 innings with five baserunners allowed and six strikeouts.

Akron starter Peyton Battenfield (Loss, 2-1) pitched 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits, three runs and one walk with six strikeouts.

The series continues Thursday at The Diamond. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (5-2, 2.86) will take the hill for the Flying Squirrels opposed by left-handed pitcher Adam Scott (3-2, 2.72) for the RubberDucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

On Thursday, the Flying Squirrels join hands with MiLB in celebrating diversity, inclusion and community during the 2nd Annual Pride Night. Plus, fans can enjoy In-Your-Face Fireworks following the ballgame. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.