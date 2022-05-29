VHSL recognizes schools for participation in robotics

The VHSL has recognized member schools for participation in robotics for the second year.

The newest official activity for VHSL schools, The Robotics Championships, recognize schools for a body of work in robotics conducted over the school year. Schools submit a portfolio to be judged by a panel of experts in the field and are recognized with Trophy, First or Second class awards based on evaluation against a published rubric.

2022 awards are as follows:

Trophy Class

Blacksburg High School

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School

Osbourn Park High School

First Class

Alexandria City High School

Franklin High School

Franklin County High School

Lancaster High School

Second Class

James Madison High School

Salem High School (Salem)

Skyline High School

Tabb High School

Virginia High School

