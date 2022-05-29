augusta free press news

VHSL recognizes schools for participation in robotics

Published Sunday, May. 29, 2022, 7:45 pm

VHSLThe VHSL has recognized member schools for participation in robotics for the second year.

The newest official activity for VHSL schools, The Robotics Championships, recognize schools for a body of work in robotics conducted over the school year. Schools submit a portfolio to be judged by a panel of experts in the field and are recognized with Trophy, First or Second class awards based on evaluation against a published rubric.

2022 awards are as follows:

Trophy Class

  • Blacksburg High School
  • Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School
  • Osbourn Park High School

First Class

  • Alexandria City High School
  • Franklin High School
  • Franklin County High School
  • Lancaster High School

Second Class

  • James Madison High School
  • Salem High School (Salem)
  • Skyline High School
  • Tabb High School
  • Virginia High School

