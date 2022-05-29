VHSL recognizes schools for participation in robotics
The VHSL has recognized member schools for participation in robotics for the second year.
The newest official activity for VHSL schools, The Robotics Championships, recognize schools for a body of work in robotics conducted over the school year. Schools submit a portfolio to be judged by a panel of experts in the field and are recognized with Trophy, First or Second class awards based on evaluation against a published rubric.
2022 awards are as follows:
Trophy Class
- Blacksburg High School
- Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School
- Osbourn Park High School
First Class
- Alexandria City High School
- Franklin High School
- Franklin County High School
- Lancaster High School
Second Class
- James Madison High School
- Salem High School (Salem)
- Skyline High School
- Tabb High School
- Virginia High School