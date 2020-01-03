VDOT, Trane partnering on energy-efficiency effort

VDOT has signed a contract with Trane to replace more than 9,600 highway lights with LED products, improving roadway visibility and energy efficiency.

Significant outcomes of this lighting modernization project will include:

Improving drivers’ ability to see objects at night, such as pedestrians, animals or debris

Reducing crash risks as fewer light replacements mean fewer roadway work zones

Saving taxpayer dollars through energy efficiency and longer product life

Consuming 11 million fewer kilowatt-hours per year following replacement

Aligned with Gov. Ralph Northam’s 2018 Energy Plan and Executive Order 43, as well as the VDOT Business Plan, the lighting upgrade will reduce highway lights’ energy consumption by 50% and improve the light lifetime from five years to 15 or more years.

“I applaud Secretary Valentine and everyone at VDOT for moving forward with this great initiative that will save money, make our roads safer and at the same time be better for the environment,” said Del. John J. Bell. “As a long-time advocate for LED implementation in Virginia, I strongly believe this initiative will have significant positive benefits for the Commonwealth and makes a statement about our commitment to being a clean-energy leader.”

This lighting project is expected to result in a cumulative net savings of $4.6 million by 2036. The savings stem from lower energy bills and reduced operations and maintenance costs for future light replacement.

VDOT is funding the lighting upgrade project using the Virginia Energy Management Program’s energy performance contract option, which allows VDOT to finance infrastructure improvements using future energy and operational savings.

“Safety is always at the forefront of our decision-making at VDOT,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “We are constantly investigating opportunities to bring innovation and cost savings to change how we do business. Today is a win for safety and sustainability, and this technology will lead to quality of life enhancements for all that travel the Commonwealth’s roadways.”

“Trane has partnered with many Virginia state agencies, successfully implementing performance contracts totaling over $280 million in the Commonwealth,” said Larry Cummings, Marketing Leader & Strategic Partnerships, Trane. “We are proud to be VDOT’s partner in this important effort to enhance lighting and improve safety on Virginia’s roads.”

Light replacement will start in spring 2020. This project includes lights located on limited-access highways and associated interchanges, as well as VDOT-owned park-and-ride lots, rest areas and weigh stations in the Richmond, Fredericksburg, Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia districts.

