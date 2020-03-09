VDOT awards bids for projects in Campbell, Amherst, Prince Edward

Construction bids on several highway projects in the VDOT Lynchburg District were approved recently.

White’s Construction Company Inc. of Sutherlin was awarded a $1.1 million contract for construction of a shoulder widening project on US 501 near Route 655 in Campbell County. Campbell County applied for this project during the SMART SCALE application process.

S. L. Williamson Company Incorporated of Charlottesville was awarded $824,221.34 and $1.6 million for two shoulder widening and rumble strip installation projects on US 29 from Route 24 to the Route 738 intersection in Campbell County and on US 29 from the US 29 North on ramp from US 29 Business South interchange in the Town of Amherst to US 29 North at the Amherst/Nelson County line, respectively.

MCC Acquisition LC of South Boston was awarded a $1.5 million contract for construction of turn lanes on Route 58 near Route 311 in Pittsylvania County. The Danville Metropolitan Planning Organization submitted this project for funding during the SMART SCALE application process.

A $1.8 million award was made to Pearson Construction, Inc. of Dillwyn, VA for an intersection improvement project on US 460 at VA 307 in Prince Edward County. This SMART SCALE project was submitted by Prince Edward County.

