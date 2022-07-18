VDACS announces collection program dates, collection sites for outdated or banned pesticides
Farmers, pesticide dealers, pest control firms, certified applicators, homeowners and golf course operators may participate in the 2022 Virginia pesticide collection program to dispose of unwanted, outdated or banned pesticides.
The disposal is offered at no cost to eligible participants and is a safe way to get ride of unwanted pesticides.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Pesticide Services, with participation from Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, oversee the program. Through the program, more than 1.5 million pounds of outdated and unwanted pesticides have been collected and destroyed.
All locations are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The following is a list of the 2022 collection sites:
- Aug. 9: Southern States, 5784 Valley Pike, Stephens City
- Aug. 10: CFC Farm & Home Center, 15172 Brandy Road, Culpeper
- Sept. 6: CFC Farm & Home Center, 12645 Lee Hwy., Sperryville
- Sept. 7: Rockingham Co. Fairgrounds, 4808 South Valley Pike, Harrisonburg
- Sept. 8: Ivy Materials Utilization Ctr., 4576 Dick Woods Road, Charlottesville
- Oct. 11: Page Cooperative Farm Bureau, 127 Big Oak Road, Luray
- Oct. 12: Madison Co. Fairgrounds, 1015 Fairground Road, Madison
- Oct. 13: Rockbridge Farmers’ Coop., 33 Yellow Rail Lane, Lexington
Participants must transport their unwanted pesticides to central collection sites located within the service area. If participants cannot safely containerize the unwanted pesticides for transport, VDACS may arrange assistance on a case-by-case basis. Only pesticides will be accepted.
Pesticide contaminated material (for example, pesticide contaminated fertilizer) will not be accepted as part of the collection program. In addition, the program does not accept motor oil, paint, fuel, fertilizer or other chemicals.
Participants need to complete a pesticide collection registration form prior to the scheduled collection date. The form is available at https://www.vdacs.virginia.gov/pdf/disposalregistration.pdf or by contacting the program at (804) 371-6560.