VCU to play in 2020 Charleston Classic

VCU will face off against a loaded field in the next season in the Charleston Classic Nov. 19, 20 and 22, 2020 at the TD Arena in Charleston.

Charleston, Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Seton Hall and Tennessee will battle the Rams in the ESPN-operated event. Seven of the eight teams in the field are currently ranked in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology. Seton Hall (13), Tennessee (20) and VCU (21) also currently reside in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

VCU last participated in the tournament in historic Charleston during the 2011-12 season, when they defeated Western Kentucky and dropped contests to Seton Hall and Georgia Tech. The Rams would eventually win 29 games and reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament that season.

The Rams (4-0), who are also ranked No. 19 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll, will return to the floor on Saturday, Nov. 23 when they host Florida Gulf Coast at 7 p.m. at the Siegel Center.

