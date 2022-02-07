VCU expands accelerated bachelor’s program to Reynolds nursing students

Starting this year, the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Nursing will offer an accelerated course of study to registered nursing students earning their associate degree at Reynolds Community College, the fourth community college VCU has partnered with allowing for students’ co-enrollment since 2019.

“Now more than ever, the role of nurses is vital to our society. Offering students a chance to earn a bachelor’s faster increases their earning potential, opens up new career opportunities and makes this level of education more affordable,” said Jean Giddens, Ph.D., dean of the VCU School of Nursing. “Addressing the need for more qualified health professionals in our health care workforce in a timely manner is crucial to the health of Virginians. Programs like our co-enrollment option will help us, and Virginia collectively, meet that need.”

VCU first offered this co-enrollment option in 2019 to students at Southside Virginia Community College and Rappahannock Community College and expanded in 2020 to students at John Tyler Community College. The first class from these co-enrollment partnerships graduated from VCU in December 2021.

Applications for Reynolds students open May 1 for fall 2022.

Students can complete as many as four courses — the equivalent of one academic year — in the online RN to B.S. program at VCU while completing the final year of their nursing degree at Reynolds.

Students in their first year of the co-enrollment program receive a scholarship, which covers the cost of three semesters at VCU School of Nursing.

These offerings are in addition to the VCU School of Nursing’s guaranteed admission program for Virginia Community College System graduates, including those from Reynolds, who meet certain requirements.

“VCU and Reynolds’ co-enrollment pathway accelerates the process for students to earn their bachelor’s, supporting Reynolds’ goal of meeting the crucial labor market needs of the communities we serve,” said Lori Dwyer, Ph.D., interim vice president of academic affairs at Reynolds.

“This new partnership affords our students more choices in their academic pathway and an opportunity to further their education,” Dwyer said.