VCU Basketball: Purdue nips late charge from Rams in Emerald Classic

Published Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, 8:59 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva poured in a game-high 19 points, but Purdue held off a late VCU charge and hung on for a 59-56 victory late Friday night in the Emerald Classic in Niceville, Fla.

Playing most of the game matched up on 7-foot-3 Matt Haarms, Santos-Silva used an array of jump hooks and post moves to connect on all five of his first-half field goal attempts. He finished 8-of-10 from the floor on the night and added two steals.

Seniors De’Riante Jenkins and Mike’L Simms added nine points each to the VCU cause.

Eric Hunter Jr. and Jahaad Proctor led the Boilermakers with 12 points each.

VCU had two possessions late in the game with an opportunity to send the contest to overtime, but were unable to convert.

In a game that featured 14 ties and 13 lead changes, VCU took a 54-53 lead – its last – on a Santos-Silva lay-in amid traffic with 2:01 remaining.

Purdue pulled ahead 58-55 on a pair of free throws each by Proctor and Hunter Jr. The Rams were unable to answer on their final possessions.

The Rams were ultimately undone by a season-high 21 turnovers, including 14 in the first half. Purdue owned a 32-24 advantage on the glass.

Related