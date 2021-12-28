VCU alum Justin Tillman signs 10-day contract with Atlanta Hawks

Published Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, 2:18 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Former VCU star Justin Tillman has signed a 10-day contract with the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.

Tillman, an All-Atlantic 10 Conference first-team selection for the Rams in 2017-2018, has been playing for Atlanta’s NBA G-League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, where he’s averaged 13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds, while shooting .590 in 14 games.

The 6-foot-8 forward joins Bones Hyland as the second VCU alumnus on an NBA roster this season. Hyland, a first round pick of the Denver Nuggets in the 2021 NBA Draft, is averaging 8.5 points per game off the bench this year.

Tillman is looking to become the 12th former Ram, and seventh since 2009, to suit up for an NBA franchise.

Tillman averaged 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in 137 games for VCU from 2014-18. A member of three NCAA Tournament squads, as well as the 2015 A-10 Tournament Champions, Tillman scored more than 1,400 points and 900 rebounds for the Black and Gold.

As a senior in 2017-2018, Tillman poured in career highs of 18.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor. He ranks third in school history in rebounds (922) and double-doubles (34), and is 18th on the program’s all-time scoring list (1,415).

In the three years since his graduation from VCU, Tillman has appeared in the NBA Summer League with the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns. He also played eight games for the Memphis Grizzlies’ G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle, in 2018-2019.

Tillman has also made a name for himself abroad, where he’s appeared in 62 games in leagues in South Korea, Israel, Italy and Turkey.

The Hawks will return to action on Wednesday, when they take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center at 8 p.m.

Related



