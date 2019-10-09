UVA’s Subhash advances to main draw at ITA All-American

UVA women’s tennis freshman Natasha Subhash (Fairfax, Va.) advanced to the main draw of the 2019 Saint Francis Health System ITA Women’s All-American Championships with a straight-set victory over Southern California’s Ana Neffa on Tuesday.

Subhash defeated Neffa by a score of 6-3, 6-1 at the Case Tennis Center at Lafortune Park. It was the second consecutive straight-set victory for the Virginia freshman at the event.

Subhash will now face Martina Zerulo of Arkansas in the first round of the main draw. The match is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Competition in the main draw of the All-American begins on Wednesday (Oct. 9) with the tournament being played at the Case Tennis Center at Lafortune Park until the quarterfinals. Once quarterfinal action begins, matches will move to the Michael D. Case Center on campus at Tulsa.