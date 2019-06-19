UVA’s Heidi Long named ACC Rowing Scholar-Athlete of the Year

UVA’s Heidi Long was named ACC Rowing Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.

Long, who graduated with a degree in biology, is a three-time All-ACC performer and three-time All-ACC Academic team honoree.

Rowing in the 7-seat of UVA’s Varsity Eight, Long led the Cavaliers to their 10th consecutive ACC championship and 19th overall in the 20 years of the event. Long helped UVA’s V8 to a 12th-place finish at this year’s NCAA Championships as the Cavaliers finished 10th nationally as a team.

Long was joined on the All-ACC Academic Rowing Team by 10 other UVA rowers.

Jamey Bulloch (Johannesburg, South Africa), Anna Fairs (Thorpe Thewles, England), Colette Glass (Tampa, Fla.), Gabby Grob (Henrico, Va.), Sophia Kershner (Palmyra, Va.), Mackenzie King (Yardley, Pa.), Nicola Lawless (London, England), Heidi Long (Buckinghamshire, England), Sophia Pennoyer (Hartford, Conn.), Lizzie Trull (Wellesley, Mass.) and Izzi Weiss (Chicago, Ill.) joined Long on the All-ACC Academic team.

The 11 student-athletes on the All-ACC Academic team were Virginia’s most since placing 16 on the 2008 team.

Long joined former Cavaliers Georgia Ratcliff (2017), Tessa Dikkers (2016), Sarah Coburn (2013), Sarah Borchelt (2012 & 2011), Jennifer Cromwell (2010) and Kelsie Chaudoin (2008) as ACC scholar-athletes of the year.

To be nominated for the All-ACC Academic team, student-athletes must have recorded a minimum of a 3.0 grade point average in the winter semester and have maintained a 3.0 career GPA at their respective schools. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Rowing Academic team.

