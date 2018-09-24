UVA football’s Charles Snowden named ACC Linebacker of the Week

UVA outside linebacker Charles Snowden has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Linebacker of the Week for games played through Sept. 23. This is the first career weekly accolade for Snowden.

Snowden (Silver Spring, Md.) helped lead UVA to a resounding ACC win over Louisville, 27-3, on Saturday. He led UVA with eight tackles, two pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and recovered a fumble. It was the first time since 2009 (vs. Maryland) that the Cavaliers held an ACC opponent without a touchdown.

Virginia is the only ACC school to have had an ACC Player of the Week each week of the 2018 season. Jordan Ellis earned running back honors after the Richmond game, Juan Thornhill earned defensive back honors after the Indiana game and Olamide Zaccheaus earned receiver honors after the Ohio game.

